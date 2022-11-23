Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Western Copper and Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of Western Copper and Gold stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.59 million, a PE ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 2.09. Western Copper and Gold has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

