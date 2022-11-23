WazirX Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last week, WazirX has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One WazirX coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000901 BTC on major exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $55.56 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

