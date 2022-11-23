Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Upgraded at Bank of America

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.
Warner Music Group Trading Up 15.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Warner Music Group Company Profile
Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.
