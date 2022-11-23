Waltonchain Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $518,113.22 (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001234 BTC on exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $16.57 million and $518,113.22 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Waltonchain

WTC is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,289,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,314,706 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

