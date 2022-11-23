Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,729 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.3% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 20.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 240,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,869,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,221,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $181,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Walmart by 310.6% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,570 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in Walmart by 20.8% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 8,135 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,075,716 shares of company stock worth $599,632,874 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,303,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $413.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.12. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

