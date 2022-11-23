W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WRB. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.64.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day moving average of $67.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $50.44 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $976,053,000 after buying an additional 5,083,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,413 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

