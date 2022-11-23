VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Gap Down to $50.19

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.19, but opened at $48.72. VSE shares last traded at $49.70, with a volume of 49 shares trading hands.
VSEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on VSE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.
The stock has a market cap of $636.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.85.
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
