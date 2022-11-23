Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,582 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 231,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.1% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,257,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $247,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 58,730 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,335,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Insider Activity

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.72. 29,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,304,935. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

