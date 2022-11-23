Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,582 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 231,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.1% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,257,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $247,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 58,730 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,335,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.
Insider Activity
Visa Trading Up 0.7 %
V stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.72. 29,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,304,935. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.
Visa declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.