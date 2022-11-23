Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VGI opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $11.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 51.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 137.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

