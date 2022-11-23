Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of VGI opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $11.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.