Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Down to $19.55

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.55, but opened at $19.00. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 37,596 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VET. TD Securities decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth $5,273,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 68.7% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 59.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

