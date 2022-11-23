Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,042,854 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,341,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 159,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,066,570. The company has a market capitalization of $163.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.25. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

