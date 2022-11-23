Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Boosted by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,134 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,071 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.6% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 683,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,825,000 after buying an additional 132,789 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 78,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $206,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.98. 175,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,066,570. The company has a market cap of $163.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

