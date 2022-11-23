Veritaseum 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15,801.82 (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for $58.67 or 0.00357558 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $126.13 million and approximately $15,801.82 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.36 or 0.08730854 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00470055 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.45 or 0.28839770 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum was first traded on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Veritaseum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.