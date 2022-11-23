Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Director Acquires $50,000.00 in Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) Director Stanley Tyler Hollmig purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 290,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Venus Concept Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.22. 449,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,857. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.74. Venus Concept Inc. has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $2.21.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venus Concept

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERO. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,530 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 27,285 shares in the last quarter. 51.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.