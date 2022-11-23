Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$170.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.17 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Veeco Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Veeco Instruments to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Veeco Instruments to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VECO opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.27. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Veeco Instruments

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,653,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,291,000 after buying an additional 28,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.