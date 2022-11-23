Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,446,500 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446,500 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.16% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $36,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,934,000 after purchasing an additional 492,549 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,940 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,469,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,980,000 after purchasing an additional 143,952 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IVE stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.58. The stock had a trading volume of 16,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,544. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

