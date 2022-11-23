Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.09% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $13,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at $45,028,220.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at $45,028,220.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $1,538,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 162,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,678 shares of company stock worth $5,633,098. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $7.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.02. 16,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,079. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.31, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.34.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.92.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

