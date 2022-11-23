Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $24,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Accenture by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 200,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 32,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,798. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.34. The firm has a market cap of $185.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

