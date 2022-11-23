Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,576. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.19 and its 200-day moving average is $155.84.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.36.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

