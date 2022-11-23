Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 10.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,482 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 15.9% during the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in FedEx by 35.4% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 13,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FedEx by 190.3% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 15,111 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Bank of America dropped their price target on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Loop Capital lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $199.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.16.

Insider Activity at FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.57. The stock had a trading volume of 61,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,473. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.22 and its 200 day moving average is $199.98. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

