Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35,246 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $95.71. The company had a trading volume of 89,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,223. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

