Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 105,200 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 530,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,200 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.8% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $48,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,917,470. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10. The company has a market capitalization of $271.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

