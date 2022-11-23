Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires New Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 86,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,974,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 120.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,522,000 after buying an additional 1,800,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after buying an additional 1,751,250 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 13.5% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after buying an additional 1,634,929 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,790,000 after buying an additional 1,047,041 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $139,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.97.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SNOW traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.25. The stock had a trading volume of 63,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,608,659. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.11. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $378.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

