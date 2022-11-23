Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 777,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $269,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after buying an additional 162,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,295,000 after buying an additional 472,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,319,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $367.73. 79,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,971,641. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $347.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.