Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 53,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,333,064 shares.The stock last traded at $58.80 and had previously closed at $58.64.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day moving average of $60.04.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.091 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
