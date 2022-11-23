Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 53,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,333,064 shares.The stock last traded at $58.80 and had previously closed at $58.64.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day moving average of $60.04.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.091 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

