Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 613,063 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,447,190,000 after buying an additional 296,769 shares during the period. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $15,021,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,038,000 after buying an additional 45,536 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 59.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,098,000 after buying an additional 37,588 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $344.30. 1,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,710. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.03 and its 200-day moving average is $341.38. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

