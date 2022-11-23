Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by PACK Private Wealth LLC

PACK Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,459 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 19.0% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.73. 318,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,209,746. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $51.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.95.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.