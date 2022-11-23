Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by PACK Private Wealth LLC

PACK Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,459 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 19.0% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.73. 318,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,209,746. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $51.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.95.

