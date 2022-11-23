Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 127,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,339,266 shares.The stock last traded at $125.81 and had previously closed at $128.25.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.47.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.