VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stake Increased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

SMH opened at $221.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.79. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $318.69.

