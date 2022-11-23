Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Insider Sells $320,504.12 in Stock

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $320,504.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,176.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Valvoline Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have commented on VVV. Citigroup upped their price target on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.