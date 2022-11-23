Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLEEY. Barclays reduced their target price on Valeo from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.00 ($18.37) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Valeo from €24.00 ($24.49) to €22.00 ($22.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Valeo from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Valeo from €25.00 ($25.51) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Get Valeo alerts:

Valeo Price Performance

Shares of VLEEY opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. Valeo has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $16.18.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.