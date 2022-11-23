UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Given a $4.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) has been assigned a $4.00 price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on UWM from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on UWM from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on UWM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.64.

UWM stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in UWM in the first quarter worth $36,053,000. State Street Corp increased its position in UWM by 46.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 558,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in UWM by 45.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,509,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 472,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UWM by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,332,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,747,000 after buying an additional 401,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UWM in the second quarter worth $1,410,000. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

