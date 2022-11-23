USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 438,460 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 26,379 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.9% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $86,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Shares of V traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $211.14. 90,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,304,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.90.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

