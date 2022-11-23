USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 10,475 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,831 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 10,475 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $54,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $172,651,000 after buying an additional 22,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

MCD stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,018. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.11.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

