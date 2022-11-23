USS Investment Management Ltd Has $44.73 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,859 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $44,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164,212. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $166.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy



NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

