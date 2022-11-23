USS Investment Management Ltd Has $39.68 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,920 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $39,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.13.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.01. 32,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

