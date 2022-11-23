USS Investment Management Ltd Has $27.44 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,358 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $27,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.86.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.59. The company had a trading volume of 50,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.58 and a one year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,732.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,970 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

