USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 317,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,771 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $23,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 786,443 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,594,000 after purchasing an additional 743,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in General Mills by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,700,000 after buying an additional 842,191 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,689 shares of company stock worth $10,286,349. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $82.73. 75,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,915,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.00. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.