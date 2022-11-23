USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,262 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.8% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $83,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and
In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.3 %
Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.78.
Eli Lilly and Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
Read More
