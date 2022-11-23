USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,262 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.8% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $83,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $361.79. 25,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,380. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $369.80. The company has a market cap of $343.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $337.81 and its 200-day moving average is $320.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.78.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

