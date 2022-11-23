USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,289 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.7% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $68,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 3,586,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,650,000 after purchasing an additional 434,560 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 560,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,269,000 after purchasing an additional 199,240 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.37. 176,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,872,422. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average of $61.27. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $269.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,132 shares of company stock worth $4,128,727. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

