USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166,652 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 68,345 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $49,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,295,000 after purchasing an additional 116,264 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,742,571 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $383,218,000 after purchasing an additional 623,017 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 164,092 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 660.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $216,873.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,681,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,262 shares of company stock worth $2,422,160. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $48.43. 297,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,075,836. The company has a market capitalization of $198.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

