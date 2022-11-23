USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires 74,350 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,350 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $29,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,070,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,070,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $417,548.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,629,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,994,897.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,273,368 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BeiGene Trading Up 2.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BeiGene from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.89. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $368.50.

About BeiGene

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.