USD Coin Market Capitalization Hits $44.14 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $44.14 billion and approximately $3.99 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00006083 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002568 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.73 or 0.08606092 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00467581 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,735.92 or 0.28688010 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 44,131,030,449 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.
