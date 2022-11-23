United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stake Raised by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics accounts for 0.5% of EMC Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $767,350,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 205.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,200,000 after buying an additional 431,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 594,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,642,000 after buying an additional 57,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTHR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.75.

Insider Activity

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,135,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,135,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,965.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,230 shares of company stock worth $16,335,737 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $2.27 on Wednesday, hitting $268.66. 1,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,975. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.98. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $271.22. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.