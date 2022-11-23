United States Steel (NYSE:X) Trading 3.6% Higher

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.44 and last traded at $24.43. 176,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,456,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on X. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on United States Steel to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

United States Steel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 15.30%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.66%.

United States Steel declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter worth $797,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,170,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,332,000 after purchasing an additional 883,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

