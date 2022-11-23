United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 115,065 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 689.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,756 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 115,065 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,466 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $144.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.01. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.68.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

