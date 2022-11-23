United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $12.44 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of D.R. Horton worth $12,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 176.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369,033 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 421.5% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,147 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $162,667,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 34.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,465,000 after buying an additional 1,618,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 37.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,203,000 after buying an additional 1,006,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.08.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $82.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

See Also

