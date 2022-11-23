United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $11.59 Million Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,210 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $22,219,000. NYL Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.5% during the second quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 4,022,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,276 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6,774.2% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,895,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 98,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

LQD stock opened at $106.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.50. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.41 and a 52 week high of $134.56.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

