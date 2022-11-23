United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $148.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

