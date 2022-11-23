UBS Group Trims South Pacific Resources (NYSE:SPB) Target Price to $84.00

South Pacific Resources (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s previous close.

SPB has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of South Pacific Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of South Pacific Resources from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of South Pacific Resources from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of South Pacific Resources from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of South Pacific Resources from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

South Pacific Resources Price Performance

SPB stock opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. South Pacific Resources has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $106.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

South Pacific Resources Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in South Pacific Resources by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after purchasing an additional 999,459 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of South Pacific Resources by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,901,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,198,000 after buying an additional 968,810 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of South Pacific Resources by 12,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after buying an additional 496,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Pacific Resources by 2,865.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 341,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after buying an additional 330,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Pacific Resources by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,137,000 after buying an additional 285,748 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

